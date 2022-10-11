Tailgate Photo

The St. Marys Tailgate for Cancer event was held on Saturday, starting off early in the morning with the 5k Run/Walk. Hundreds of people were said to have participated during the festivities.

 By Skyler Mitchell

St. Marys Tailgate for Cancer held their annual event on Saturday, kicking things off with their annual 5k Run/Walk in the morning.

The event has been in planning for the past year, with Tailgate for Cancer happy to hold it for the 14th year in a row. This year’s was considered wildly successful, with hundreds of participants coming out to be a part of the organizations effort.

