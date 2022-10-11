St. Marys Tailgate for Cancer held their annual event on Saturday, kicking things off with their annual 5k Run/Walk in the morning.
The event has been in planning for the past year, with Tailgate for Cancer happy to hold it for the 14th year in a row. This year’s was considered wildly successful, with hundreds of participants coming out to be a part of the organizations effort.
“We are very happy with everything. I think we had about 550 participants in the walk and the run,” said Traci Lauth, one of the main organizers behind the event. “This year we had the St. Marys football team and the cheerleaders, and then we had the Celina cheerleaders that helped us out.”
The day started out with 5k Run/Walk, where participants lined up at the starting line and later awarded prizes after the event was finished. The venue kicked off shortly afterward, starring musical acts like Dean & Andy and North to Nashville, live and silent auctions, and many other attractions such as food trucks.
“This year we did the food trucks and the vendors, we never did that before,” stated Lauth. She is already looking forward to seeing how things go for next year. “The weather cooperated and that makes a huge difference when we have good weather.”
Lauth was proud of the effort they were able to put in this year, as well as how much attention it was able to attract. They did do a few new things this year and they were happy to see it pay off, which is already helping inspire them for their 15th annual event.
“Next year I think we have a lot of ideas cause that will be our 15th year,” said Lauth. Things are remaining up in the air, especially since the previous one just ended. “We won’t know any of that until we get everything planned and we never really know our date ahead of time cause we have to wait until the schedule comes out.”
The numbers are still being crunched to figure out what specifically the group was able to raise, but they are expecting to come up with a figure within the following weeks. The money will be donated to various organizations within the area in order to help further cancer research and fund cancer treatments in the area.
“This year will be doing the same donations, like to The James and the local cancer associations,” said Lauth about their current plans for the money they were able to raise. “Another thing is the community t-shirt, I feel like that went really well. That gets the community involved and everything as well.”
Tailgate for Cancer is very thankful for the help they received and will release more information related to current and future plans as soon as possible.
For more information about the Tailgate for Cancer organization, or to get in on the ground up for planning the 15th annual celebration, feel free to visit their website at TailgateForCancer. com. Consistent updates are available on their Facebook page at Facebook.com/StMarysTailgate.