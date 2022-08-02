WAPAKONETA — It might have been out of her comfort zone, but nothing ventured is nothing gained.
Renee Sweigart, who will be a senior next year at St. Marys, is your 2022 Auglaize County Fair Equine Queen.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery of The Evening Leader PLUS Unlimited Digital Access to articles on theeveningleader.com, and E-Edition access.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|3 mo. St. Marys/New Bremen/New Knoxville/Minster
|$42.00
|for 90 days
|6 mo. St. Marys/New Bremen/New Knoxville/Minster
|$80.00
|for 180 days
|12 mo. St. Marys/New Bremen/New Knoxville/Minster
|$154.00
|for 365 days
|Mail Delivery Non-Local: 3 Months
|$52.00
|for 90 days
|Mail Delivery Non-Local: 6 Months
|$99.00
|for 180 days
|Mail Delivery Non-Local: 12 Months
|$192.00
|for 365 days
Unlimited Digital Access to articles on theeveningleader.com AND E-Edition
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$11.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$32.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$62.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$110.00
|for 365 days
Sun and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 90F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..
Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 3, 2022 @ 8:44 am
WAPAKONETA — It might have been out of her comfort zone, but nothing ventured is nothing gained.
Renee Sweigart, who will be a senior next year at St. Marys, is your 2022 Auglaize County Fair Equine Queen.
The results were announced live Sunday evening in the horse arena.
“This is something I would never do. Public speaking — not my thing. I just like to ride the horse, show it to the judge,” she said. “Things like this are not my normal forte, so it was way out of the box for me.”
As part of the competition, contestants have to do quite a bit to be considered.
“You have to write an essay on why you would be a good equine queen and anything and everything you want to put in there. The judges read it before the competition,” said Sweigart. “Then you do public speaking. Your speech has to be two to three minutes and an impromptu question on stage. You have a private interview with all three judges and then you have to do a horsemanship pattern on your horse.”
Sweigart said her impromptu question was how to get more sponsorships from local communities to sponsor the equine competition.
Being around horses since she was five, it’s always been a part of her family.
“My mom grew up with horses so it just kind of carried on to me,” she said.
After she was announced the winner, another surprise presented itself, with her grandma leaving her seat from the bleachers to present Renee with her award.
To read the full story, pick up a print copy of Tuesday's edition of The Evening Leader.
Staff Writer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.