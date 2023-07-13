Sweet treats decorated at New Bremen Public Library

The New Bremen Public Library hosted a class for kids aimed at helping them learn how to decorate cupcakes on Tuesday.
The event, ‘Decorate Cupcakes with Sawyer Williams’, saw the room filled with eager kids ready to learn how to pipe icing from Proprietor of Will-Yums Bake Shop, Sawyer Williams. Williams operates out of the New Bremen Coffee Company, and has done so since 2017.
“The library reached out and asked if this would be something I was interested in,” said Williams of how the class came to be.
As the class started, Williams explained what they would be doing.
“I brought 10 different colors of icing, with 20 different tips,” said Williams. He then had all the kids gather around a set of cupcakes to show the kids exactly how to do it, and once he was done, he gave them a final set of instructions.
“Ultimately it’s a free for all. Grab a color, pipe, and if you want to do 2-3 different colors, that’s fine,” said Williams. At that the kids were off and decorating.
“I have a passion for kids just in work and in my own life,” said Williams. He said that he and his wife are trying to start a family, and that until that happens, he’s seeing how god moves through what he’s doing.
“How can I project on these kids to be an inspiration? I started as a sophomore in high school,” said Williams. He said he wants the kids to see that they can do anything, and be anything they put their mind to. “That’s the journey they can see, or do, or experience.”
As the class progressed the kids were busily working on their cupcakes. Blues, greens, reds, and a variety of other colors were applied to the cupcakes. Something interesting of note was that some of the kids attending class had a strong grasp on color theory, even at a young age.
“It’s amazing to see,” said Williams as we talked about it. As the kids finished applying icing, the last stop was the sprinkle station where kids had their choice of five sprinkles.
“I want them to learn that even though this isn’t necessarily something they see as creative it is,” said Williams of what he hopes the kids take away from the class. He said that with decorating cupcakes you can get very creative and that it something to work hard it.
“It can be hard, so it’ll be good practice to continue to work on. If you find something enjoyable, you can chase after it,” said Williams.