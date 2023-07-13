Sweet treats decorated at New Bremen Public Library

Sawyer Williams, proprietor of Will-Yums Bake Shop, gave a class to children on cupcake decorating at the New Bremen Public Library on Tuesday

 Photo by Brent Melton

The New Bremen Public Library hosted a class for kids aimed at helping them learn how to decorate cupcakes on Tuesday. 

The event, ‘Decorate Cupcakes with Sawyer Williams’, saw the room filled with eager kids ready to learn how to pipe icing from Proprietor of Will-Yums Bake Shop, Sawyer Williams. Williams operates out of the New Bremen Coffee Company, and has done so since 2017. 

Tags

Recommended for you