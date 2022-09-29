Lauth Photo

Charla Lauth is a survivors advocate at the Crime Victim Services organization, which helps victims of various crimes deal with the aftermath.

 By Skyler Mitchell

The St. Marys Rotary Club received an interesting guest on Wednesday in order to talk about a heavy topic; human trafficking and sexual assault.

The speaker at Wednesday’s meeting was Charla Lauth of the Crime Victim Services organization that’s based primarily in Lima. The organization is a non-profit that works to help victims that were hurt or involved in a variety of different crimes, with her specialization being human trafficking and sexual assault.

