Resolution Photo

Retiring fiscal officer John Stechschulte (left) was presented with a resolution recognizing his years of service and contributions to the village of Minster. Mayor Dennis Kitzmiller presented him with the resolution at council’s meeting Monday.

 By Corey Maxwell

MINSTER — Dr. Mark Morris of Miami University presented village councilors with findings from a recently conducted community assessment survey Tuesday night.

Morris said the survey randomly sampled 500 Minster residents and received a 49% response rate, something that Morris said he was impressed with.

Tags

Recommended for you