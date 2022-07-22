MINSTER — Dr. Mark Morris of Miami University presented village councilors with findings from a recently conducted community assessment survey Tuesday night.
Morris said the survey randomly sampled 500 Minster residents and received a 49% response rate, something that Morris said he was impressed with.
The surveys were sent out in April to help gauge residents’ feelings of Minster, what they like, what they felt needed improved and several other questions.
One of the bigger takeaways from Monday was that 99% of residents surveyed are satisfied with living in the village. Fifty-four percent said they were very satisfied and 45% said they were satisfied.
Another data point was 68% of the respondents said that Minster should pursue moderate growth in the next five years, while 22% think it should remain the same and 8% said the village should pursue significant growth.
One of the questions asked survey takers what they thought has become better in the last three years with 44% of residents saying the recycling has become better and 29% said that fire protection has gotten better.
Another question asked what the satisfaction level is with the parks and recreation and 82% of residents agreed they were satisfied.
Eighty percent of respondents said they would rate Minster as an excellent or good place to retire, according to Morris.
He’s conducted similar surveys in municipalities throughout Ohio which are often used to evaluate things like infrastructure and other improvements needed.
Results of the survey will be posted on to the village’s website, said Village Administrator Don Harrod.
To read the full story, pick up a print copy of Friday's edition of The Evening Leader.