Local Rotary clubs have been shipping medical supplies to developing countries since the formation of MESA (Medical Equipment and Supplies Abroad) in the 1980s.
Providing aid and relief is what drives Rotary clubs and the club recently completed a shipment of supplies to war-torn Ukraine, and Poland, where many refugees have taken residency since Russian forces began its invasion.
Partnering with DTCare, a philanthropy organization based in western Pennsylvania, MESA loaded a semi truck full of disposable medical items for eventual delivery to Ukraine and Poland.
“What we did in partnering with them, is we have the supplies, they have some of the manpower and methods to get things to Poland and Ukraine,” said MESA Chair Gary Newton. “What they asked for in this first shipment was mainly medical disposable items. Those would include gauze, surgical pads and diapers. They sent a truck over to our warehouse in Fostoria.”
Newton said DTCare had already shipped supplies to Ukraine, so the connection was there.
“They had a channel to do that and they were specifically looking for disposable items, which is what they need right now,” said Newton. “Later, they’re going to need cots and things, but they needed things they could use right now. We had an excess of those. It was a great partnership. It was a way for us to use those items and a way for them to get items they needed.”
Newton said that a Rotary member of District 6600 put up a $50,000 donation match for area clubs to send to Ukraine.
“We expect to raise $50,000 and then get that $50,000 match for at least $100,000,” he said.
Rotary International began raising funds for Ukraine and had reached a total of $9.4 million, Newton said.
