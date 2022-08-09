The 2022 Miss SummerFest queen was crowned on Sunday as the Miss SummerFest Queen Pageant was held in the St. Marys Memorial High School Performing Arts Center.
The queen was determined to be Molly Schlosser, who was sponsored by Bud’s Chevrolet to participate in the event. The scores were tallied by determining her performance on a written essay and personal interview, as well as her on-stage introduction, interview and presenting herself in casual wear and an evening gown.
“Becky [Lauth] and I are so excited to watch you as the 2022 SummerFest Queen of St. Marys,” said Deanna Halko, who was one of the main organizers behind the pageant, and who also will be concluding her time with the pageant after SummerFest ends this year. “To the next individual that takes this pageant on, you have to promise me you’ll make them believe they’re all queens and show them all the opportunities in life are endless for them all.”
Schlosser was congratulated for her hard work in the pageant and was presented her crown and sash at the end of the ceremony. She and the other contestants were sent off by the words of 2021 Miss SummerFest Queen Lucy Spencer, who had her brother Howie Spencer read it due to her being enrolled in the Coast Guard Academy.
“You are all winners because you are here and forever ready,” said Lucy in her address to the people at the pageant. “Forever ready to dare to show up and try, dare to experience, dare to fail and learn from those setbacks, dare not to be mediocre, and always dare to believe in yourself.”
The runners-up, going from first to fourth, include Gracelyn Johns, Best Personal Interview winner Karlie Lucas, Mackenzie Ott, and Miss Congeniality Winner Ava Gottschalk. Other participants in the pageant were Elly Wedding, Audrey Shannon, Bailey Snyder, Loralei McCallister, Natalie Imwalle, Nova Koenig, Halle Huston, Charley Spencer, Hannah Mullins, Alainah Serio, Jocelyn Opperman and Hayley Ross.
