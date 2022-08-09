SummerFest Queen Photo

The 2022 Miss SummerFest Pageant was conducted Sunday night, with participant Molly Schlosser being named the 2022 Miss SummerFest Queen at the conclusion of the pageant. The runner-ups, from first to fourth, were Gracelyn Johns, Karlie Lucas, Mackenzie Ott and Ava Gottschalk.

 By Skyler Mitchell

The 2022 Miss SummerFest queen was crowned on Sunday as the Miss SummerFest Queen Pageant was held in the St. Marys Memorial High School Performing Arts Center.

The queen was determined to be Molly Schlosser, who was sponsored by Bud’s Chevrolet to participate in the event. The scores were tallied by determining her performance on a written essay and personal interview, as well as her on-stage introduction, interview and presenting herself in casual wear and an evening gown.

