SummerFest considered big success for 2023

Many organizations came out to join in the 2023 SummerFest Parade, including St. Marys Tailgate for Cancer.

 Photo by Sykler Mitchell

This years St. Marys SummerFest has come and gone, with the city taking a small breather after three days being jam packed with activities of all kinds. For organizations like the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce, this goes double for them.

Executive Director Angie Tangeman was willing to give a few of her thoughts on how this year went, stating that she believed it went well this year. She hopes everyone that came enjoyed it as much as she did when celebrating the bicentennial.

Tags

Recommended for you