SummerFest considered big success for 2023

This years St. Marys SummerFest has come and gone, with the city taking a small breather after three days being jam packed with activities of all kinds. For organizations like the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce, this goes double for them.
Executive Director Angie Tangeman was willing to give a few of her thoughts on how this year went, stating that she believed it went well this year. She hopes everyone that came enjoyed it as much as she did when celebrating the bicentennial.
“I think people were excited to see how we would celebrate the bicentennial this year at SummerFest,” stated Tangeman. “There is a lot of excitement regarding the bicentennial, and I think people enjoyed the extra contests, activities, fireworks and rides that we had this year to celebrate the bicentennial.”
SummerFest featured a variety of activities that were made to appeal to many different people, though Tangeman stated that her favorite part of the celebration this year was working with the Grand Marshals this year.
“I enjoyed our Grand Marshals Rich and Peggy Fowler the most. They were so excited and wanted to be involved in as much as possible,” said Tangeman, stating that they came to many of the events. “Seeing them enjoy being Grand Marshals was my favorite part of SummerFest this year.”
Overall, a lot of planning went into making sure each event and act was put together smoothly, something that Tangeman was happy for. She was especially glad that, despite some concerning weather reports, that the weather hadn’t led to rain.
“I believe that we were very lucky concerning the weather. We were concerned about Saturday when we looked at the forecast earlier in the week, but the rain held off and we were able to get all of our events ran such as the parade and fireworks,” said Tangeman. “Only issue was the rain for Monday’s clean up which made things a little messy, but I will take that over having it rain on a festival day.”
Seeing as it took so much effort to bring the festival together, the chamber and other organizations involved are looking to take a break. This is especially due to a lot of the extra work it took to get it up to such a large scale.
“Right now, we just want to take a breather. SummerFest is always a lot of work, but this year it was even more,” stated Tangeman. Everything had been done on a larger scale, and she says that she’s very thankful for all the members of the SummerFest Committee for getting it going. “They really stepped up this year and made it an extra special celebration. I couldn’t do SummerFest without them.”
The director states that she is also thankful for all of the sponsors that helped fund the 2023 SummerFest celebration, as well as each and every volunteer that helped set-up, run and clean-up the area. She hopes this celebration will be remembered for years to come.
“I hope everyone had a great time and enjoyed SummerFest – A Bicentennial Celebration and I hope that people will remember this celebration like they did the one in 1973,” said Tangeman. “Hopefully, the committee that takes care of the next milestone celebration in 2073 will look at what we did and try to replicate some of our events and activities that have taken place not just at SummerFest, but all year long.”