The Little Miss SummerFest Pageant took place at the Memorial High School Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, with Rylee Dieringer being crowned as the 2022 Little Miss SummerFest Queen. The runner-ups, from first to fourth were Mara Halbert, Brynlee Ibarrra, Grace Brigham and Paige Osborn.

 By Skyler Mitchell

ST. MARYS — New location, same SummerFest.

The 2022 SummerFest got underway on Thursday night at the Skip Baughman Complex, instead of the usual Memorial Park, with Supper and Sounds kicking off the festivities on the Grand Lake Health System/Vancrest Stage.

