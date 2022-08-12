ST. MARYS — New location, same SummerFest.
The 2022 SummerFest got underway on Thursday night at the Skip Baughman Complex, instead of the usual Memorial Park, with Supper and Sounds kicking off the festivities on the Grand Lake Health System/Vancrest Stage.
The festival moved locations this summer as there’s more room to expand and because of the National Guard memorial that’s currently being constructed in the park.
The Nick and Jay Jazz Quartet, with Dane Newlove and Rod Sroufe sitting in, played at 5:30 p.m. and the St. Marys All Brass Band got the crowd going with its unique sound at 6:15 p.m.
Supper and Sounds is a fundraiser for the Business Advisory Council, which was formed in 1990.
“We work with the schools to develop programs to help students learn more about the career their going in to through job exploration, learning experiences, shadowing and more,” said Dan Hosek, who serves on the board of directors for the St. Marys Chamber of Commerce.
As is tradition, the St. Marys’ mayor delivered some opening remarks.
“This is a tremendous festival that really helps our chamber of commerce,” said Mayor Patrick McGowan. “As being the mayor, we know the importance of having a partnership with the chamber of commerce.”
He recognized SummerFest Chairman Jason Drummond and Chamber Director Angie Tangeman for their contributions in helping get SummerFest and its activities put together as well as city employees.
“This couldn’t come together without the help from them,” said McGowan. “From our general services, fire and police, water and sewer and our electric department. Enjoy seeing people you probably haven’t seen in a long time and be safe.”
Drummond thanked folks for attending and thanked the people who helped make the event a reality.
“What a year. It’s been quite interesting. I couldn’t ask for a better group of people,” said Drummond. “If it wasn’t for them and the city of St. Marys, this wouldn’t happen. They put a lot of money, time and effort to make this park what it is.”
