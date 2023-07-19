Summer reading program ends at library

Saint Marys, OH (45885)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by thunderstorms in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High around 85F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 60F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.