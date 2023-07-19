Summer reading program ends at library

The St. Marys Community Public Library’s Summer Reading Program ended on Tuesday. The final event of the program for kids was an interactive movie where attendees threw paper, squeaked noise makers, or donned mustaches at various points in the film.
“We have a script and we are going to perform difference activities at different times along with characters in the movie,” said Youth Assistant Martha Scheer.
The script also included things like ‘wagging your tail’ any time a character’s tail wagged, saying ‘cheese’ when another character takes a selfie with the major, and of course clapping your hands when the movie ends.
“I get a lot of my ideas from a Facebook group that is for programming librarians,” sad Scheer. She said that there are a lot of scrips available for a variety of movies as well. “We did it the first time last summer and had so much fun, we’re doing it again.”
“One thing I like that the library does is they make everything accessible for everyone. I have an autistic brother who loves coming in and doing this stuff,” said middle schooler Jesslynn James who came to the movie. She said that she hung out at the library the day prior, and that its a fun place where she can meet people.
“Theres always something to do here, if its sitting on a computer or playing a game for 15 minutes,” said James.
As for the movie, Scheer said that she tried to pick something newer that kids weren’t likely to have already seen
“When I look at scripts, I’m looking for something that has a lot of fun things to do, and a lot of clever ideas,” said Scheer. She said that the goal is for the kids to have a good time.
“The library isn’t just a place to come in and be quiet and get books,” said Scheer before continuing. “The library is a community hub. This is another venue for kids to come in and enjoy the library.”
On top of being a fun time, Scheer said that participants get to focus, which isn’t something that they get a lot of during summer break.
“If you’re going to get really technical, it’s really good for the kids because they have to pay attention,” said Scheer. She said that the film and interactivity is a good opportunity to practice paying attention. Scheer said that so far the interactive films have been a success, and something that will continue in to the future.
“It’s been so well received and it’s such a fun time. We’ll be doing more of them,” said Scheer.