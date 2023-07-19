Summer reading program ends at library

The St. Marys Community Public Library hosted an interactive movie on Tuesday where attendees performed various tasks when prompted throughout the film.

 Photo by Brent Melton

The St. Marys Community Public Library’s Summer Reading Program ended on Tuesday. The final event of the program for kids was an interactive movie where attendees threw paper, squeaked noise makers, or donned mustaches at various points in the film. 

“We have a script and we are going to perform difference activities at different times along with characters in the movie,” said Youth Assistant Martha Scheer.

