Summer Meal Program

People lined up outside of East Primary School in St. Marys to take part in the Summer Meal Program which kicked off on Tuesday.

 Photo by Brent Melton

St. Marys City Schools is hoping to help kids, and families, have a little less to worry about over the summer. On Tuesday, the district’s Summer Meal Program began offering grab-and-go meals to students of the district.

“We’re bringing back the Summer Meal Program which we’ve had for the past several years,” said St. Marys City Schools Superintendent Bill Ruane.

