St. Marys City Schools is hoping to help kids, and families, have a little less to worry about over the summer. On Tuesday, the district’s Summer Meal Program began offering grab-and-go meals to students of the district.
“We’re bringing back the Summer Meal Program which we’ve had for the past several years,” said St. Marys City Schools Superintendent Bill Ruane.
The program will run every Tuesday from June 6 through July 25, except July 4 which will switch to July 5 because of the holiday, and will see participants able to pick up five breakfasts and five lunches each week. Ruane said that the program has gone through some changes, some due to COVID, others due to government regulations, but that it is back again this year. He said that some of those changes forced students to have to go to the school to eat their meals, but this year meals can be picked up and taken home.
“This year the government did listen to schools from all across the country and changed the rules,” explained Ruane.
The meals are being offered at East Primary School and via a bus that will be at 2100 Celina Road.
“We’re offering it at East School as grab and go. Parents can grab and go, and kids don’t have to sit in the cafeteria,” said Ruane. The pickup times are from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at East Primary School and from 11:15 a.m. 12:00 p.m. at 2100 Celina Road.
“It’s free for every kids in the district from ages one to 18,” said Ruane.
Ruane explained that the program is funded by both the federal and state government, so local dollars aren’t going towards the program.
“I think its important to note that because its a federal program, its paid for by the federal funds and state funds,” said Ruane. He said that the program is open to any student, and that students have turned out and taken part in the program.
“Kids take advantage of it from all social and economic backgrounds. We have teams that grab it after practice. We have families who need it. It’s kind of there for everybody,” said Ruane.
“The hope is that during the summer months when kids aren’t in school, that if they need or their family needs help, that there is some assistance for them,” said Ruane. He said that having access to food during the summer months is important, and that it being convenient to pick up was also a priority.
“With baby sitters for parents during the summer, it’s a way to help get them through the summer. It’s important too,” said Ruane.