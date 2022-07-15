The St. Marys Board of Education met at Tri Star Career Compact on Wednesday to honor students who were named leaders of their respective classes, as well as to honor Tri Star for its work with students.
Ten students were recognized for being leaders within certain classes and tracks at Tri Star Career Compact, which was chosen by the teachers at the organization. The students had spent their time studying learning important skills that they would need for the years ahead and were chosen for their dedication to the craft.
“We are very proud of the Tri Star Compact and proud of the students here today,” said Superintendent Bill Ruane. This was noted by Ruane as being the first time the board has moved a meeting to Tri Star, much less in general. “They stood out to their teachers as being leaders in their class.”
The board made the motion to recognize the students for their achievement and the work they put in to make it where they have. The teachers involved chose them for these reasons and were happy to spotlight them as future contributors to the community.
“I kind of consider the students here my kids,” said Med Prep Instructor Brenda Speck, who enjoys getting close with the students. “They become a lot like family because you spend a lot of time with them, so it’s a real pleasure to teach them.”
The students that were recognized by the teachers and the board include Dylan Elking, Dylan Herzog, Ethyn Krites, Caleb Miller, Dakoda Moore, Krista Ruppert, Tyler Ruvoldt, Xavier Schwartz, Audrey Shannon and Mackenzy Wilkins.
