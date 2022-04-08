WAPAKONETA — All six Auglaize County schools were represented by exceptional students on Wednesday night during the Franklin B. Walter awards dinner held at Wapakoneta High School.
At the end of the night, New Bremen senior Lydia Heckman was named the winner for Auglaize County and will move on to the next level of the Franklin B. Walter Award Scholarship.
Heckman was introduced by 7-12 Principal Marcus Overman.
“Her willingness to take the initiative and be a leader in whatever it takes to accomplish the many tasks that are often overlooked and many see as simply not being their job,” said Overman.
Heckman will be named one of New Bremen’s valedictorian at graduation and has held a 4.0 GPA for all four years of high school.
She’s been a member of athletic teams, the Scholastic Team and various leadership clubs within the school.
“Whenever the school was in need of a student leader, Lydia was sure to be there,” said Overman. “She’s shown initiative, leadership, persistence, passion, commitment and dedication.”
Heckman will attend the University of Cincinnati where she will major in business economics on a pre-law track in the Lindner Business Honors program.
“I cannot wait to see what your future brings and I can assure you it will be filled with many great successes and accomplishments,” said Overman.
Kathy Schmitmeyer was New Bremen’s honored teacher on Wednesday night, with Overman stating that this was her seventh time.
During her speech, Heckman thanked her family and Schmitmeyer.
“She’s always been ready and willing to help myself and any of the other students when needed,” said Heckman. “She comes in early and stays late to make sure each one of us is successful.”
