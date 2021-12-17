CELINA — Tri Star Career Compact was able to give its second-year engineering class a special treat by being able to show off their capstone projects to their fellow students and show off what they’re capable of.
With this being the first time Tri Star has done the second-year program, the class was able to do something special and present a physical project showing what skills they were able to obtain while they were in. The Engineering Technology Instructor, Taylor Hesse, did the evaluation for the projects.
“This is the first year we’ve done a two-year program for Engineering at Tri Star,” stated Hesse about the occasion. The fact they were able to set this up is something that she’s excited about and that they’re doing their best to set things up. “This is the way that class is set up and what they were doing here is the first half of the year.”
According to Hesse, from August to December, the students within the program are assigned to do a capstone project where they’ll construct and budget something of their own design. The choice on what they were able to do was up to them, as well as constantly checking in with teachers to see how their progress was going.
