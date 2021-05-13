CELINA — The Tri Star organization offered up a unique experience for preschoolers on Wednesday, with the early childhood program deciding to hold a tour.
Tri Star allowed the students of the program to hold a career day of sorts for the kids, who came into the building early in the morning in order to check out the programs located within. Many of the students were allowed to walk around the building with assigned teachers to visit five to six programs within Tri Star.
“We never could have done this before the new building,” said Tri Star Director Tim Buschur about the event.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of Thursday's edition of The Evening Leader.