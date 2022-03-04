CELINA — High school students from 11 different schools including Wapakoneta and St. Marys explored different career pathways from about 50 different companies through an exploratory event hosted by Auglaize Mercer Business Education Alliance at Wright State University’s Lake Campus on Thursday.
Industries represented included manufacturing, construction, health care, marketing, finance, agriculture and education industries, among others.
Curtis Hamrick, AMBE executive director, said they brought back the event after canceling it last year due to COVID-19.
Small groups ranged from about three to 11 students for each session. Students were directed to three different career opportunities based on their interests.
Several students are interested in the health care field.
Jenny Conn Director of Emergency Services and Susan Miller Vice President of Patient care services represented Mercy Health to prospective nursing students.
“The great thing about nursing is there are a lot of different avenues that you can that might be the right fit for you,” Miller said.
Conn explained that being a travel nurse might involve 12-week assignments to different states. Traveling can also extend to opportunities as a cruise ship nurse. There are also opportunities at hospitals, doctors offices, schools and long term care. Nurses also work at mental institutions. One unique opportunity is working as a forensic nurse who might be involved investigating sexual assaults or other crimes.
