In what is slowly becoming a normal occurrence again, people gathered outside on the streets of St. Marys Monday in order to celebrate Memorial Day with a parade.
A variety of attractions went down East Spring Street at 10 a.m., with various local businesses and organizations taking part in the festivities. There many different additions to the motorcade, a band that played patriotic music as they marched and some groups even threw treats to passersby while they were on the way down.
A variety of veterans walked down East Spring Street, much to the crowds delight and were honored as they passed by. Some sat in the cars and waved to everyone, while others marched while holding up the flags of this country and others in passing.
Some of the notable parade participants was the Miller Funeral Home, which took a horse drawn carriage down the street, carrying box painted in the flags colors behind them. Another notable arrival was the Chained Eagles of Ohio organization and its War Wagon, whose sole goal is to help inform people of the missing POW’s that have still not been found since the Vietnam War. The Living Hope organization also marched with its staff in solidarity for the event.