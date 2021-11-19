Miami & Erie Trading Company, St. Marys’ very own modern general store, is having its first anniversary coming up this Saturday, and they’re celebrating by holding a drawing with a chance to win a grand gift basket.
The business will officially be a year old on Nov. 20, with Josie Slater being proud of their progress they’ve made in the time that they’ve been active. She decided that the best way to celebrate the companies success by holding a small contest that people can easily join.
“We are giving a gift basket worth $125,” said Slater when asked about her plans on how the drawing will be conducted. Anyone that shows up and buys a ticket will have a chance to win, with some additional guests providing. “And I have a couple vendors that are going to be here.”
Convoy Road Coffee Roasters are stated to be giving way samples of their brewed coffee during the event, and M+J Craft Baking will also sell their specialty baked goods. The basket itself will feature many different items from businesses that are helping Slater celebrate.
“Convoy Road Coffee put in some items. Lori Tester of Eight and Company Photography put in an item,” Slater stated as being two of the businesses participating. Josie’s Best Gluten Free Mixes, Runamok Maple, North Country Charcuterie, 1 in 6 Snacks and Seattle Chocolates also donated some items. Most of it will consist of delicious foodstuffs for the winner to snack on or drink after the drawing is over.
To read the full story, pick up a print copy of Friday's edition of The Evening Leader.