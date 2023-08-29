Stop-sticks help end car chase that started in Darke County

Area law enforcement agencies had a busy Sunday morning as they brought a car chase to an end.
“On Aug. 27, 2023 at approximately 2:22 a.m., the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office and numerous other agencies were involved in a vehicle pursuit. It was also learned that the occupants were possibly in possession of a firearm and holding one of the passengers hostage, at gunpoint,” read, in part, a prepared statement put out by the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office.
The chase started in Darke County, proceeded to Jay County, Indiana, before crossing through Mercer County and finally into Auglaize County.
“The information we had at the time that it was a stolen vehicle, out of Indiana. There were two subjects. We were given different information from Indiana that there may have been shots fired,” said Auglaize County Sheriff Mike Vorhees. The information they received also said there may have been a hostage, and that the driver had told law enforcement in Indiana to back off, according to Vorhees. The vehicle they were after was stolen in Jay County Indiana, after they had dumped their initial vehicle.
Vorhees said that when the vehicle entered Auglaize County on State Route 29, stop-sticks were deployed.
“Deputies deployed stop-sticks and flattened what appeared to be all four tires,” said Vorhees. Ultimately, the vehicle and its occupants made its way near Kroger. “The vehicle ran through a fence by Superior Credit Union and thats where it came to an end.”
Once the vehicle was stopped Vorhees said the driver kept moving back and forth within the vehicle, and that several officers from various agencies tried to negotiate with the driver. With the previous information that there could be a weapon involved, it became a complicated the situation for all of the agencies involved.
“It took several hours to get the driver because we believed there was a weapon, and there was also information from the passenger as well,” said Vorhees. The passenger of the vehicle gave themselves up before the driver. The Sheriff also noted that there was a suspicion that drugs were involved as well.
“St. Marys Police Department had their drone up, we had the Highway Patrol helicopter for a while, but it had to leave because of weather. We called the armored vehicle from Allen County. With our SWAT Team and Allen County, our negotiators tried to make contact,” said Vorhees.
“About every agency in this area helped out in this incident. We were happy to see the interdependence of the agencies,” said St. Marys Chief of Police Jake Sutton. Sutton said that the decision making during the incident was commendable.
“I was extremely happy with the restraint and decision making, and obviously the outcome. Because there were so many things that could have happened with the different circumstance we were told that could happen at the time,” said Sutton.
Sutton noted that the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Mercer County Sheriff’s Office,Fort Recovery Police Department, Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, Darke County Sheriff’s Office, Wapakoneta Police Department, Celina Police Department, Coldwater Police Department, St. Henry Police Department, and the Allen County Sheriff’s office all responded.
“I’m probably forgetting one,” said Sutton before continuing. “I give accolades to all the departments working together. Truly when it comes to dealing with it as far s the investigation afterwards, everyone worked well together. The right thing happened in the end, the bad guys went to jail, and nobody was hurt.”
“It was paramount, it was great,” said Vorhees of the cooperation he saw during the incident. “We were very fortunate at the time this happened, it happened in the middle of the night.”
He went on to note that the working relationship between the St. Marys Police Department and his office, as well as the other agencies is something he’s proud of.
“We have a great working relationship, and without that, we wouldn’t have been able to get the job done,” said Vorhees.
Arrested during the incident were Jason A. Gerstner of Union City, Indiana and David W. Atkinson of Winchester, Indiana. Gerstner and Atkinson were both charged with Receiving Stolen Property and Failing to Comply, and were taken to the Auglaize County Correctional Center.