Stop-sticks help end car chase that started in Darke County

 The car chase ended in front of Superior Credit Union where both occupants were arrested without anyone being injured.

 Photo by Brent Melton

Area law enforcement agencies had a busy Sunday morning as they brought a car chase to an end. 

“On Aug. 27, 2023 at approximately 2:22 a.m., the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office and numerous other agencies were involved in a vehicle pursuit. It was also learned that the occupants were possibly in possession of a firearm and holding one of the passengers hostage, at gunpoint,” read, in part, a prepared statement put out by the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office.

Tags

Recommended for you