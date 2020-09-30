In the cool darkness of Monday night, a mystery person prowled the streets of downtown St. Marys. This person, who has yet to be identified, visited many local businesses well after doors were locked and employees had gone home but rather than cause trouble, this person caused happiness.
Sometime between close of business on Monday and opening hours on Tuesday, an anonymous person left encouraging messages for employees to find when they came to work the next day.
