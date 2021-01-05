NEW BREMEN — What began several years ago as a wooden cabinet full of toiletries located inside the north doors of St. Paul United Church of Christ in New Bremen has since been developed into a full-on pantry.
The Blessing Pantry at the church is open to the public for those in need.
“Five or six years ago, one of our church members came to our discipleship team and said, 'Do you know there are people in New Bremen, Ohio who are going to restaurants to use the restrooms because they cannot afford toilet paper?' and our discipleship team said ‘No, we did not know that,’” said St. Paul United Senior Pastor Becky Erb Strang. “So from that conversation, a wooden cabinet was put just inside the north doors of our education hallway that we just kept unlocked, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and people could come get toilet paper, toiletries, cleaning supplies, diapers, all for free, no questions asked. No checking in, no nothing.”
