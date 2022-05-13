The St. Marys Theater was host to the Greater Grand Lake Region Visitors Center (GGLRVC) Annual Awards Reception on Thursday, with attendants celebrating the contributions and efforts of people who bring tourism to Auglaize and Mercer counties.
The event was done in conjunction with the Friends of St. Marys Theater and Grand Opera House, with Doug Spencer glad to help set things up. He set up tours for the participants to take before the event to show what they’ve done so far and what they plant to do in the future.
"I hope you have as much excitement as what the members of the Friends of St. Marys Theater and Grand Opera House have for bringing this place back alive,” stated Spencer. Construction and fundraising has been going on since late last year and they’ve made good progress so far. “I hope you can see as much potential in this place as what we do for resuscitating a downtown and really give a regional draw for events we hope to have happening here.”
Spencer was proud to announce an event coming to the theater within the upcoming bicentennial year.
The Lima Symphony Orchestra wants to hold an event on Jan. 22, 2023, where they will play their Heart by Candlelight on the stage.
“It will have about 45 professional musicians, our conductor is coming form Vancouver to be a part of all of this celebration and we’ll have a wonderful evening,” said Elizabeth Brown-Ellis, executive director of the symphony explained. She believes in the project and she figures the stars aligned to bring the orchestra to the stage.
Spencer is excited about this event, as well as all of the progress the theater has made into getting restored within the past few years. He hopes to see the theater fully open by the summer of 2023, with plenty of events planning to grace its halls.
