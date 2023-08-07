St. Marys to see write-in candidate for mayoral election

The city of St. Marys has a new candidate for mayor. Richard Kellermeyer announced in a Facebook post that he will be running for mayor as a write-in candidate.
“St. Marys born and raised. I’ve been in and out a few times, and lived all over the United States for my career,” said Kellermeyer.
“I’ve been passionate about politics in this town for a long time,” said Kellermeyer of why he decided to run for mayor. Recently Kellermeyer said he was talking with someone about the theater project, and said that they urged him to run for office.
“They said they’d like to see me put my efforts into something more positive, instead of being a keyboard warrior. To me, I think its time for a change,” said Kellermeyer.
One of the key concerns that Kellermeyer said he sees is that St. Marys is being surpassed by surrounding communities, and he’d like to change it.
“Celina, New Bremen, Minster, Coldwater, they all have things that bring people to their community. While I think we have some programs and initiatives that are working, there needs to be more, or there can be more”, explained Kellermeyer. As an example, Kellermeyer said that instead of building a new City Hall, the city could have reached out to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to see if the city could get closer to the lake. “Its not a secret that, that is what is driving Celina”, said Kellermeyer.
“If you go out and talk to people in town, they’re disappointed and they have every right to be,” said Kellermeyer. He said that he wants to focus on things that help grow pride in the community.
“I think for the longest time its been a group of individuals and businesses that have driven leadership in the community. They won’t let anyone else in, and won’t listen to ideas,” said Kellermeyer before continuing. “I don’t think I view that as being progressive enough to build the community.”
He said that it seems as if the city is in a strange dance where it’s two steps forward, and three steps back.
“I don’t know what drove that, but I suspect its ego, but we need new opportunities. We need to listen to the people,” said Kellermeyer.
When it comes to local government, Kellermeyer said that the people are the most important part of it.
“First and foremost its listening to your constituents in your community, they’re paying the bills,” said Kellermeyer. He said that taking suggestions from the community is a vital part of the process.
“If they have a real idea or suggestion that can help the community move forward, thats what you need to listen to. Don’t throw it into the trash and think you have a better idea,” explained Kellermeyer. He said that transparency is also hugely important.
“We need full transparency, and thats one of the things we lack in our local government. Thats one of the defining things about a good government,” said Kellermeyer. Transparency, said Kellermeyer, is knowing where tax dollars are going and why.
“It’s really about supporting the community. The things that please them we continue, the things that don’t, we stop. Its leadership and guidance to help the community grow,” said Kellermeyer.
The biggest issue that Kellermeyer said he sees with St. Marys is that its stagnant.
“I understand Wapak has I-75 bringing in business, and we have a major thoroughfare,” said Kellermeyer. He said that stagnation is due to one thing.
“I think its because the community has been mismanaged,” said Kellermeyer. He said that traveling all over the United States for his career has given him a unique perspective on what works, and what doesn’t. “I’ve traveled all over the US and seen what works, large and small. It seems to me that we don’t want to try and do those things, because that dos not fit the profile of the people in charge here.”
Some of the issues that Kellermeyer wants to look at right away are those that affect everyone in the city.
“Garbage being left out when people have paid for bags, we have a pool that closes down all the time, the lights flicker, we have issues with the recycling being picked up,” said Kellermeyer before continuing. “It seems like we’re struggling to really help the community.”
Another thing he wants to address is the high cost of energy.
“People are struggling right now. If you look at what people were making before the great depression, and adjust for inflation, we’re making 42 percent less than what our grandfathers were making,” said Kellermeyer.
Bringing new technology to the community, is also something he wants to see happen.
“We’re not exposed to enough technology here. We’re dead in the water,” said Kellermeyer. He said he’d like to put his leadership experience to use as mayor and introduce technical programs, grants, and vocational programs.
“I don’t think everybody needs to go to college, especially with the ridiculous cost right now, and bailing everyone out except the common man,” said Kellermeyer.
I asked Kellermeyer if there was one thing he’d like to do if he could snap his fingers and make it happen,and his answer was interesting.
“I think one thing we could look into is having access to the lake. We could annex that, talk to ODNR to see if they have any interest in selling it, or letting us assume that area,” said Kellermeyer. He said that having access to the lake, and making it a useable area filled with businesses, is the same thing that is driving Celina’s success.
“If we don’t really focus on how we’re going to continue, we’re going to stagnate more, and wither on the vine,” said Kellermeyer.