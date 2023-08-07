St. Marys to see write-in candidate for mayoral election

Richard Kellermeyer has thrown his hat in the race as a write-in candidate to be St. Marys new Mayor

The city of St. Marys has a new candidate for mayor. Richard Kellermeyer announced in a Facebook post that he will be running for mayor as a write-in candidate. 

“St. Marys born and raised. I’ve been in and out a few times, and lived all over the United States for my career,” said Kellermeyer.

