ROCKFORD — A St. Marys teenage was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash Sunday afternoon outside of Rockford between U.S. Route 127 and Shelley Road.
At approximately 3:33 p.m., a 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix being driven by Chelsea M. Mabry, age 18 of St. Marys, was southbound on U.S. Route 127 when it went left of center and struck a 2002 freightliner tractor trailer traveling northbound on U.S. Route 127. The freightliner was being driven by William Mims, age 57 of Belhaven, North Carolina.
Mims was treated at the scene by Mercer Health EMS for non-life threatening injuries. Mabry was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Mercer County Coroner.
Seat belts were worn by both and the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol investigation found that individuals and alcohol is not believed to be a factor.
The crash remains under investigation.