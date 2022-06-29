The St. Marys City Council met up on Monday to discuss several ordinances involving appropriations of money in the city funds, but also to swear in new councilor Erik Mauter.
Erik Mauter was appointed by the Auglaize County Republican Central Committee to take the place of Todd Fleagle, who had to leave his council seat without finishing his term. He was sworn in by Law Director Zach Ferrall before the meeting officially began so he could conduct his duties.
A ceremony was conducted to welcome Mauter and he was given his seat at the council. He will serve the rest of Fleagle’s unexpired term until the next election year.
After Mauter was officially sworn in, the council discussed three different items that came up for discussion. The first two were Ordinances 2022-26 and 2022-27, which came in for their second reading, dealing with two different issuances of bonds for the East Sprint Street Reconstruction Project and the 2021 Street Program.
To read the full story, pick up a print copy of Wednesdays edition of The Evening Leader.