The St. Marys Chamber of Commerce welcomed a new business into the fold of St. Marys on Saturday, with the ribbon cutting ceremony taking place on Indiana Avenue.
Inspired Nutrition, a business focusing primarily in tea, smoothies and other healthy drink products had their official grand opening June 26, with the ribbon cutting taking place early in the morning. The workers located at the site all came out to join in on the ceremony, especially for the main shot.
