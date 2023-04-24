The St. Marys chapter of the National Honor Society

The St. Marys chapter of the National Honor Society took a trip up to New York City recently, which the chapter attempts to take every two years.

St. Marys Memorial High School’s National Honor Society Chapter (NHS) recently took 40 of its members to New York City. The trip allowed students to experience life outside of St. Marys in ‘The Big Apple’.

The National Honor society is a national organization, with local chapters, that selects juniors and seniors based on service, character, leadership, and scholarship.

