St. Marys Memorial High School’s National Honor Society Chapter (NHS) recently took 40 of its members to New York City. The trip allowed students to experience life outside of St. Marys in ‘The Big Apple’.
The National Honor society is a national organization, with local chapters, that selects juniors and seniors based on service, character, leadership, and scholarship.
“Membership means that there is an academic achievement. Also its based on four principles; scholarship, leadership, character, and service,” explained Memorial High School Counselor and National Honor Society Advisor Sarah Paulus. She went on to say that their goal is to inspire character and service through leadership within the school and community.
