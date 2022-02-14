“To me, there are two kinds of art: art that is pretty and nice to look at and hang above your fireplace maybe, but there’s a little bit of art that makes you think,” stated Jerry Hertenstein as he presented his artwork at a reception held at the Arts Place on Saturday.
The public was treated to something special as a native of St. Marys presented their works at the building, with Hertenstein showing off acrylic, mixed media and oil paintings. With this being his first time presenting his art work in the area, as well as selling said artwork to the locals, he’s glad to be doing so in his hometown.
“It just makes me pleased to know that I can exhibit my artwork here in my hometown,” said Hertenstein. He’s always been very interested in art, having started back when he was a child, drawing trains that went by his home. “Just for a chance to hopefully see my hometown people see my artwork makes me really happy.”
Hertenstein has spent most of his life working in journalism, working in various newspapers that included The Evening Leader, The Orange Coast Daily Pilot, and many other publications. His favorite position had been when he was an entertainment writer the Pilot, claiming that you could “name a celebrity, I probably interviewed them.”
However, he’s always wanted to get into art, and he decided to take the chance during retirement. He hasn’t worked in journalism for about 20 years now and he believes he’s all the better for it.
“That allowed me a chance to do what I always wanted to do, but I always said I never had the time to start doing my art,” Hertenstein explained about his retirement. He does have an art’s degree from Olivet Nazarene University, and he’s using it today. “I’m keeping myself pretty busy with it now. I don’t paint everyday, but I paint rather regularly.”
