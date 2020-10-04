St. Marys Native Releases New Music

Three years after making the life-altering decision to move from Cleveland back to Tennessee after eight years away from the Volunteer State, St. Marys native Lori Triplett is gearing up for a release of her EP, or extended play, "Slow Poison.”
A project featuring six songs, Triplett wrote or co-wrote all the songs and the first four singles, "Same Pain," "Out the Back Door," "Right Where You're Supposed to Be" and "If My Name Were New York," are available on all major platforms such as Apple Music and Spotify and have been receiving airplay both locally and in Nashville.
Fans can pre-save the project digitally or pre-order a CD now by visiting the store on her official website LoriTriplett.com. CDs will also be available for purchase starting Oct. 16 at Minster Bank in St. Marys, where Triplett worked for several years as a bank teller.
To read the full story about Triplett's newest EP, grab Saturday's print edition of The Evening Leader or subscribe to our E-edition today by calling 419-300-1076.