St. Marys mourns the passing of Jersey Poff

Jersey Poff passed away over the weekend after a brief illness, and St. Marys is mourning her passing. Downtown St. Marys has turned pink with ribbons, balloons, pinwheels, and messages on store windows with sayings like ‘Live Like Jersey’.
“Jersey had a passion for life that was contagious and whether smiling, laughing, singing, dancing, wrestling or sharing her unwavering faith, she touched all our staff and students,” read the post announcing her passing on St. Marys City Schools Facebook page. The messages conveying condolences on social media are wide spread, and heartfelt. Talking with people about Poff, the sentiment is always a positive one.
“That girl had moxy, she had swag, she had something that was different,” said St. Marys Head Football Coach Bo Frye.
“Jersey was a fifth grade student at St. Marys Intermediate School. She had many interests and was involved in soccer, competition dance, wrestling, golf, competition dive, performing in plays and watching sports with her mom. Her hero was Dolly Parton and she loved the band Blackberry Smoke; she was Little Miss SummerFest for two years during the pandemic, and was a best friend to everyone young and old. She had a very strong, steady faith in Jesus Christ and she dreamed of teaching Kindergarten when she grew up. She enjoyed watching the Cincinnati Bengals and Reds but her favorite team was the Tennessee Volunteers. Jersey will be remembered for her incredible loving heart and her passion for giving,” reads a portion of Poff’s obituary.
The outpouring of support for the Poff family is something that is drawing the community together. Numerous local businesses are selling items where proceeds will go to the Poff family. Tuesday’s Volleyball game is asking fans to wear pink in honor of Jersey, and Friday night’s football game versus Wapakoneta will be a ‘Pink Out’ where everyone attending is also asked to wear pink. The reason for pink is that it was Jersey’s favorite color.
Poff’s passing has had an immediate effect on the community, but not a greater one than Poff herself had while she was here.
“If you ever got the chance to meet her, you knew immediately, she was something special. She had a smile that lit up a room. She was smart, talented, kind, I could go on all day. There are just no words right now that will ease the pain, and shock that the Poff family, friends and community are feeling,” said a Facebook post from Shifferly Road Band.
“We came up with the idea to have a lemonade stand and thought it would be good to donate it to charity. We wanted to do something good for our community,” said Jersey Poff in July when I interviewed her about a lemonade stand she and four other kids were planning to put up. For her portion of the proceeds, Poff said she wanted it to go to the new All Abilities Park.
“I’ve heard that other people do it to give money to others, and I thought it would be good for us to do,” said Poff before continuing. “I thought it would be good for kids to go to.”