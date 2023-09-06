St. Marys mourns the passing of Jersey Poff

Elnora Glass paints a message on her father’s storefront Tuesday afternoon, urging others to take up Jersey Poff’s outlook on life.

 Photo by Brent Melton

Jersey Poff passed away over the weekend after a brief illness, and St. Marys is mourning her passing. Downtown St. Marys has turned pink with ribbons, balloons, pinwheels, and messages on store windows with sayings like ‘Live Like Jersey’. 

“Jersey had a passion for life that was contagious and whether smiling, laughing, singing, dancing, wrestling or sharing her unwavering faith, she touched all our staff and students,” read the post announcing her passing on St. Marys City Schools Facebook page. The messages conveying condolences on social media are wide spread, and heartfelt. Talking with people about Poff, the sentiment is always a positive one. 

