At approximately 10 p.m. Wednesday night the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence in the Villa Nova area, just outside of St. Marys. A male resident had threatened other family members with a firearm, then discharged the firearm as family members were exiting the residence. The male then barricaded himself inside the residence.
Deputies from the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office and St. Marys Police Department then started negotiations with the male inside the residence. Once it was realized negotiation were breaking down, the Auglaize County SRT and HNT Teams were summoned to the scene shortly before midnight.
After an approximate six hour standoff, the male subject — identified as Mark Springer, 55, from St. Marys — surrendered peacefully and without any further incident. The initial investigation confirmed Springer did threaten family members with a firearm and did discharge the firearm inside the residence. The firearm was located inside the residence.
Springer was subsequently transported to the Auglaize County Correctional Center and criminal charges are pending.
The Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Allen County Sheriff’s Office, St. Marys Police Department and St. Marys Fire and EMS.