St. Marys makes preparations for SummerFest

The St. Marys SummerFest is looking to be a big one for this year, with the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce is making preparations.
Executive Director Angie Tangeman was available to speak on what to expect for the 2023 SummerFest, especially due to its significance this year. Celebrating not only the community, but the bicentennial of St. Marys itself, this means plenty of event are being planned for this year.
“We want to because we want to celebrate the bicentennial and do it right, you know,” stated Tangeman about the upcoming festival.
The chamber has been planning for this event for a while now, which will feature many new and old attractions being brought back to the forefront. Tangeman event stated that the fireworks show is going to come back bigger than last year.
“We have a fire performer coming in, she’s out of Columbus,” stated Tangeman as being a particular new event that they were eager to bring in. “That’s something different. She does some acrobatic moves with the fire so we’re looking forward to that.”
Other events that will be featured are the football scrimmage, a 5k, face painting, crafting and many more surprises that start at the opening ceremonies. SummerFest will also feature many local talents this year, whether through live music or other acts.
“Then we have Mike Hemmelgarn who is a ventriloquist. He does other things to, juggling and things like that,” Tangeman stated as being one of their acts that they’ve included for this year. He’ll be host in three shows on Aug. 13.
A lot of people have come together in order to make SummerFest happen, as well as plenty of time and effort. Tangeman stated that she was excited to see it happen, especially since there’s been so much to prepare for it.
“It’s been a lot of planning, and not just for the SummerFest. There’s been planning all year,” stated Tangeman. She even states that the ball was rolling longer than that. “I didn’t come on board until 2022, but a lot of people were already meeting.”
Tangeman says that it’ll be a relief when everything finally comes together and people are able to enjoy the festival in full. She hopes that the people that celebrate the 250th anniversary of St. Marys can look back on this celebration fondly.
“As far as going back to 1923, I hope people look back at our bicentennial celebration as a part of history,” stated Tangeman. “I hope people look back on it as a historical type of moment. I also want people to be excited and remember it as a good time.”
For more information on SummerFest as well as any future updates, make sure to visit the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. Events will be held throughout the week, starting Aug. 6 up until Aug. 13.