St. Marys makes preparations for SummerFest

The St. Marys SummerFest for 2023 will be one of the biggest yet, with intentions to go all out for the city’s bicentennial.

 Photo by Skyler Mitchell

The St. Marys SummerFest is looking to be a big one for this year, with the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce is making preparations.

Executive Director Angie Tangeman was available to speak on what to expect for the 2023 SummerFest, especially due to its significance this year. Celebrating not only the community, but the bicentennial of St. Marys itself, this means plenty of event are being planned for this year.

