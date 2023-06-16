The St. Marys Community Public Library’s Trustees held their monthly meeting on Wednesday evening.
The first order of business was the financial report for May. Revenue sat at $58,209, expenses at $64,592, which left a total of $406,306 in the library’s fund according to Fiscal Officer Kristina Boroff.
“The PLF (Public Library Funding) for May was $55,687, which was $11,000 less than last May,” said Boroff. She then explained that it was $3,761 less than last year, but that overall, they’re still at an increase versus the 20212022 level.
“So this, even coming down by $11,000, is not really a big deal yet. We’re going to keep watching it,” said Boroff. The Trustees then voted to approved a resolution for their 2024 budget.
