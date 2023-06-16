The St. Marys Community Public Library’s Board of Trustees

The St. Marys Community Public Library’s Board of Trustees met for their monthly meeting on Wednesday

 Photo by Brent Melton

The St. Marys Community Public Library’s Trustees held their monthly meeting on Wednesday evening.

The first order of business was the financial report for May. Revenue sat at $58,209, expenses at $64,592, which left a total of $406,306 in the library’s fund according to Fiscal Officer Kristina Boroff.

Tags

Recommended for you