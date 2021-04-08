The Kiwanis Club of St. Marys met on Tuesday to discuss several topics, two of which include the Kiwanis Pancake Day and the local library’s Summer Reading Request.
While many different things were talked about during the meeting, though one of their main focuses was on ticket sales for an event coming up on April 17 known as Pancake Day, a fundraiser they plan on using to fund some of their community projects.
Pancake Day, scheduled to occur on a Saturday, is an event where food will be served out to anyone that buys a ticket for the event. The event is planned to be open to the public from 8 am to 11 am, with it taking place at 1036 Hager Street, otherwise known as Vancrest of St. Marys.
Tickets for the event are selling, though they do want to eventually sell more. A count will be done on April to determine what will be done for the event. Many of the business participating in selling these tickets are willing to give them on request, with the going rate being $6 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under.
