Ohio State Highway Trooper Alex J. Lampert has been selected 2020 Trooper of the Year at the Wapakoneta post.
The selection of Trooper Lampert, 34, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2020 at the Wapakoneta Post. Fellow officers stationed at the Wapakoneta Post, chose Trooper Lampert based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.
Trooper Lampert is now in contention for the District and State Trooper of the Year Award to be announced at a later date.