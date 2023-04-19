On Monday evening the city of St. Marys Finance Committee met to discuss several appropriation requests, including one for a new digger truck for the Electric Department.
The meeting opened and was immediately turned over to Director of Public Service and Safety Greg Foxhoven.
“These are supported by the mayor and approved by the auditor,” said Foxhoven with his opening remarks. Foxhoven then outlined the five requests for Supplemental Appropriations.
First on the list was a request for $3,701.75 to cover the city’s contribution to the Community Housing Impact & Preservation (CHIP) Program for Auglaize County. Next was a request for $.01 to cover a miscalculation of interest for the Wastewater Treatment loan. The next item was the biggest on the docket, and one that will have an immediate impact in the city.
The request for $335,000 put forth by Mack Kuenning, Superintendent of Electric Department, is for a new digger truck to replace one from 1992that is broken down, and unable to be repaired.
