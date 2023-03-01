FFA week has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean that FFA has disappeared for the year. On Tuesday evening Bailey Snyder, Treasurer for St. Marys Memorial High School’s FFA Chapter, presented the St. Marys Theater with a donation from her FFA Passion Project.
“I’ve always been passionate about the community, and helping out our community any way I can,” said Snyder
The passion projects are designed for FFA members to pursue projects that they are passionate about. These projects range in their scope, but all are focused on helping their community.
“Another part of the donation is going to the Ruck family to help their daughter who is going through brain stem therapy,” said Snyder. That therapy, isn’t covered by insurance, and Snyder said she wanted to help.
In order to secure donations, Snyder decided to run a designer purse bingo.
