FFA Donation

Bailey Snyder of the St. Marys Memorial High School FFA presented a $5,000 check to the St. Marys Theater after raising money through her passion project.

 Photo by Skyler Mitchell

FFA week has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean that FFA has disappeared for the year. On Tuesday evening Bailey Snyder, Treasurer for St. Marys Memorial High School’s FFA Chapter, presented the St. Marys Theater with a donation from her FFA Passion Project.

“I’ve always been passionate about the community, and helping out our community any way I can,” said Snyder

Tags

Recommended for you