St. Marys City Council

The St. Marys City Council met on Monday to discuss several ordinances, two of which needed to be approved under an emergency.

 Photo by Skyler Mitchell

The St. Marys City Council met on Monday evening to discuss two new pieces of legislation as well as to have second readings of four others.

The first items of business were reports by the auditor, treasurer and director of public service and safety. The Auditor and Treasurers Report’s were looked over briefly by council, with no further discussion having been conducted.

