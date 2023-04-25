The St. Marys City Council met on Monday evening to discuss two new pieces of legislation as well as to have second readings of four others.
The first items of business were reports by the auditor, treasurer and director of public service and safety. The Auditor and Treasurers Report’s were looked over briefly by council, with no further discussion having been conducted.
The final report was from the Director of Public Service and Safety’s report with said director, Greg Foxhoven, speaking briefly. He wanted to remind people of the two upcoming celebrations coming soon, specifically during the next two Friday’s.
“This Friday at 10 o’clock is our annual Arbor Day event, so you’re all invited to attend,” said Foxhoven, stating that it would be held at the Shelter House. May 5 is also scheduled to be the first First Friday of this year, being headed by the St. Marys Area Resource Team (SMART). “It’s a Cinco De Mayo theme I believe.”
