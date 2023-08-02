St. Marys Civil War Soldier’s letters turned into play, and Civil War exhibition

The Grand will soon play host to the story of Charles Kruse told via an original play titled ‘Long Journey Home’. Kruse, a native of St. Marys, fought in the Civil War, was captured and sent to Andersonville Prison, and documented his journey in letters he sent home.
“There are 112 letters and a total of 134 pages of correspondence,” said Michael Hurwitz, a Theater Consultant for The Grand in an interview when the play was announced earlier this year. Hurwitz is also the person who is bringing the letters to life via the play.
After the play was announced the cast of 15 was set, narrator Gary Sandy (of the sitcom WKRP in Cincinnati fame) has worked with the cast, and they’re eager for their debut.
“I’m excited because this is really a community effort,” said Hurwitz. He noted that everyone in the cast, including himself who is producing, directing and writing, are all donating their time to the project.
“This is the community giving back to the community, and telling the community’s story,” said Hurwitz. The excitement was palpable in Hurwitz’s voice as I spoke with him in the lobby of The Grand, as he was there to review uniforms that local Civil War Historian George Wolf had brought in for the cast.
Hurwitz said that the story of Kruse, is the story of America.
“It’s the American story of the Civil War, and its what got us to where we are today,” said Hurwitz. He said that communities across the nation, both North and South, sent their boys off to war, and that it is the story of the nation.
“They gave their kids to this, its the quintessential American story,” said Hurwitz. He said that the attending the play will give attendees new perspectives.
“You’re going to walk away knowing more than you did, but its not a history lesson,” said Hurwitz. The play will have its debut on Sat. Aug. 19, but The Grand has added a Civil War exhibition on Friday afternoon.
“We’re going to have a few people setup with Civil War memorabilia, rare artifacts, and things of that nature,” said Hurwitz before continuing.
“We’re also going to have Gene Eric Salecker who wrote the definitive book on the Sultana,” said Hurwitz. The Sultana was a steamship that Kruse boarded after being freed from Andersonville, but which ultimately exploded resulting in the largest maritime disaster in U.S. History.
“Gene is going to do his nationally recognized powerpoint presentation bout the Sultana,” said Hurwitz. After Salecker’s presentation, the band Loco Foco’s will be performing.
“Then we have Loco Foco’s, a Civil War period musical group that plays period instruments, dresses in period costumes, and played music from the Civil War period,” said Hurwitz. He said they’ll be doing a concert that will end between 5:30-5:45.
“We’ll be out of here by then so everyone can get to the football game,” joked Hurwitz. He said that the Friday exhibition is aimed at getting people ready for the play on Saturday and Sunday. “It’s going to be that day so you can come in and get into the feel of the Civil War.”
The Friday exhibition is free and open to the public and will start at 4:00 p.m. at The Grand, located at 119 West Spring Street, St. Marys. ‘Long Journey Home’ will have its debut Saturday, Aug. 19, at 7:00 p.m., and a second performance on Sunday, Aug. 20, at 2:00 p.m.. Tickets for the play can be found via The Grand’s website at GrandOperaHouseLive.com/tickets.