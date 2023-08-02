St. Marys Civil War Soldier’s letters turned into play, and Civil War exhibition

Michael Hurwitz (L) looks over reproduction Civil War uniforms local historian George Wolf (R) brought in for the cast of 'Long Journey Home’ to wear for the play

 Photo By Brent Melton

The Grand will soon play host to the story of Charles Kruse told via an original play titled ‘Long Journey Home’. Kruse, a native of St. Marys, fought in the Civil War, was captured and sent to Andersonville Prison, and documented his journey in letters he sent home. 

“There are 112 letters and a total of 134 pages of correspondence,” said Michael Hurwitz, a Theater Consultant for The Grand in an interview when the play was announced earlier this year. Hurwitz is also the person who is bringing the letters to life via the play. 

