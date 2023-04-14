St. Marys City Schools Superintendent Bill Ruane receives the Honorary FFA Degree

St. Marys City Schools Superintendent Bill Ruane receives the Honorary FFA Degree from the school’s chapter Wednesday evening at the monthly St. Marys Board of Education Meeting. It is the highest award a non-member can receive, and was presented for his continuing and dedicated support of the St. Marys FFA Chapter.

 Photo by Brent Melton

The St. Marys Board of Education met on Wednesday evening, which saw student athletes as well as Superintendent Bill Ruane, honored during the meeting.

Resolutions of Commendation were presented by the board to the school’s sports teams first. The Boys and Girls Bowling teams who both are the Western Buckeye League Champions were the first to receive theirs. Next was the Wrestling team whom were also champions again this season.

