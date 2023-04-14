The St. Marys Board of Education met on Wednesday evening, which saw student athletes as well as Superintendent Bill Ruane, honored during the meeting.
Resolutions of Commendation were presented by the board to the school’s sports teams first. The Boys and Girls Bowling teams who both are the Western Buckeye League Champions were the first to receive theirs. Next was the Wrestling team whom were also champions again this season.
“Our wrestling team doesn’t want to be outdone. We enjoy inviting them, their success, and commitment. These boys are in the gym year-round fine-tuning their skills,” said Ruane. Next was the swim team and divers who saw success both in team and individual events, taking some athletes to the state level. “The WBL is very competitive. We compete against nine other schools that take their sports very seriously.”
