St. Marys Area Community Band has plans for bicentennial

The St. Marys Area Community Band is doing something unique for St. Marys’ Bicentennial. The band has commissioned a piece of music to commemorate the bicentennial, and will premier it during SummerFest next week.
“We ended up with a composer from Columbus named Lisa Galvin. She’s a retired music educator and currently does a lot of writing for concert band pieces, and is a Staff Arranger for The Ohio State University Marching Band,” said Dane Newlove, Director of the St. Marys Area Community Band.
“We were able to commission a piece written specifically for the band in commemoration of the 200th anniversary of St. Marys. I stated working on this a couple of years ago,” explained Newlove. The piece will premier during the hour long concert, which the Galvin will also be attending.
“Prior to our performance, the St. Marys All-Brass Marching Band will be performing at 6:15, and that will lead into our performance,” said Newlove.
In order to get ready for the performance, the band has held three rehearsals so far, with the fourth and final dress rehearsal held Thursday evening.
“Lisa came down for the second rehearsal and listened to us, and was very pleased with what she heard,” said Newlove. He said that after the performance, Galvin went back and made some edits to make the score more exciting, and difficult.
“Some of the sections within the band were really excited about this,” said Newlove. He said that there is a good probability that the composition will be published in the fall, and that bands from all over will be able to perform it.
“The name of the piece is Erie Celebration. It’s a very unique piece,” said Newlove. He said that there are sections that evoke Irish music with the use of a piccolo that emulates a tin whistle.
“That was sort of in deference to the legacy that the Irish people had in our community,” said Newlove. Also in the composition is a strong German connection.
“There is also a German polka section as well. Its been a lot of fun for the band to rehearse, and I’m sure people will enjoy it,” said Newlove.
“I think its important that bands bring new literature to our profession and to our activities. Without composers, we’d end up with no new music to perform,” said Newlove. One highlight of commissioning the piece of music, is that there will always be a piece of St. Marys with it.
“This will be so very cool that groups from around the world can buy this piece, and will see ‘Commissioned by the St. Marys Area Community Band in commemoration of the 200th anniversary of St. Marys, Ohio,’” said Newlove.
As part of the performance, the band will also be premiering a piece titled La Madrugada by band member Michael Smith. La Madrugada means the time between midnight and sunrise.
“He wrote the piece in memory, and honor, of his late father Pastor Tim Smith,” said Newlove. Smith was a pastor in St. Marys, and passed away several years ago.
“Their whole family is very musical. The band enjoyed working on it, not only is it great musically, but also the story behind the piece,” said Newlove.
In order to commission the piece, the band relied on donations to make it a reality.
“We did take donations towards the cost of the piece. We had several individuals and businesses who have donated towards it, and we’re appreciative of their effort,” said Newlove.
The St. Marys Area Community Band will be performing on Thursday, Aug. 10, at 7 p.m., in the Entertainment Tent at Skip Baughman Stadium. The performance will also feature guest conductors Maddy Frankenhauser, Band Director at St. Marys City Schools, and Kyle Knapke, Band Director at Fort Loramie.