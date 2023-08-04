St. Marys Area Community Band has plans for bicentennial

Composer Lisa Galvin (L) gives feedback to the St. Marys Area Community Band during a rehearsal of her composition ‘Erie Celebration’

 Photo Provided

The St. Marys Area Community Band is doing something unique for St. Marys’ Bicentennial. The band has commissioned a piece of music to commemorate the bicentennial, and will premier it during SummerFest next week. 

“We ended up with a composer from Columbus named Lisa Galvin. She’s a retired music educator and currently does a lot of writing for concert band pieces, and is a Staff Arranger for The Ohio State University Marching Band,” said Dane Newlove, Director of the St. Marys Area Community Band.

