A brand new program offered through the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office is giving community members a chance to improve the effectiveness of deputy and officer interactions with those with special considerations in an emergency.
Unveiled on Friday afternoon, the Auglaize County Special Population Operations Team (SPOT) aims to allow for an instant access database to law enforcement and first responders for residents with conditions such as Alzheimer’s, dementia, schizophrenia, PTSD, autism, developmental disability, down syndrome, blindness, deafness, language barriers or differently-abled to get them the help they need faster and more effectively.
