St. Marys received a guest from a couple of states away in the form of Brian Dundon, who flew in from Virginia after winning a car from a local raffle.
The JTD Hospital Foundation held a hospice gala event meant to help people housed at the Grand Lake Hospice, with a car raffle being done in conjunction with it, according to foundation member Linda Haines. The drawing was done at the gala event fairly recently, coming with the surprise of the winner.
“We were selling tickets this year at a $100 a ticket,” said Haines. The winner had been a surprise to everyone, considering where he lived. “And we pulled one winner at the night of the event, and Brian Dundon was the winner of that drawing.”
The foundation has sold tickets across the country plenty of times when it comes to their raffles, but with Dundon coming from Virginia, it was a surprise that their winner had come from so far away. Whatever the result, though, he is now the proud owner of a Jeep Grand Cherokee.
“So he is know with a beautiful, big new Jeep and will have a very comfortable, nice ride on his way home,” Haines stated. She is happy that the car is going to good home, making the success of the gala all the sweeter. “We provide a full service hospice program of which some of the services are not covered by the traditional payment methods.”
