The St. Marys Community Public Library will soon be looking a little different with new features coming soon.
During a special board of trustees meeting on Monday afternoon, board members approved the purchase of a self-serve reservation kiosk and an automated self-checkout system to be installed at the library.
The reservation kiosk will be paid for through a $25,000 grant the library received through the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
