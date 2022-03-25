Cheerleading is a sport that requires a lot of activity, dedication and willingness to work hard.
For Memorial High School alum Rebecca Dominguez, these are the reasons why she’s a varsity cheerleader for Duke University as the men’s basketball team prepares for its regional semifinal game against Texas Tech in San Francisco.
Dominguez has been a cheerleader for about six years now, a decision that has changed her life since she started practicing it in high school. The decision to join the team had been a simple one, but it ended up becoming something she’d enjoy into her college career as well.
“I grew up a competitive gymnast and I was home-schooled for that,” stated Dominguez. “Once I stopped that and went back to public high school, I was still was missing gymnastics and stuff like that so I switched to high school cheerleading. And after that, I knew I wanted to cheer in college, too.”
She did many things as cheer captain in her time at Memorial High School, having cheered at many competitions that went on at the school. She figured Duke University would provide something similar, applying there and is currently double majoring in political science and psychology.
In addition, she’s the only sophomore on her team.
“I really wanted a school that could challenge me with academics and still have a real school spirit, where people really like where they go and feel very involved,” Dominguez said as being the main reason why she chose Duke as her college of choice.
She noted that there are plenty of challenges between high school and college cheerleading as well.
“I would just say that the stage — like the audience — you’re being watched — and also the scale. The intensity of the games is more intense and more exciting now,” said Dominguez.
She mentioned that being a college cheerleader does come with its perks and she is hopeful that she can continue doing cheerleading as a career depending on what she can find.
