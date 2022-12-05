St. Marys City Schools was recognized recently by the Ohio School Breakfast Challenge for their work involving the Second Chance Breakfast program.
The Ohio Breakfast Challenge is a group that believes in giving out school breakfast as a way to help students succeed in their schooling. The group make sure to recognize schools and districts that follow this goal and encourage other groups to do so.
The school decided to become a part of the Second Chance Breakfast Program, something that had dealt with drastic changes in how students could acquire breakfast during school hours. It had been something that the school reportedly had been looking into
for a while, but hadn’t had a proper reason to do so.
The pandemic was said to be the last straw for the school district as a way to get into the Second Chance Breakfast program without restrictions, and after seeing success with it, decided to keep it going. With the schools being placed in a more rural area, that meant that many students would not or could not take advantage of school breakfasts, which made the program a great fit.
This resulted in the Ohio School Breakfast Challenge recognizing their efforts alongside 21 other schools and districts that have been making breakfast more accessible. It’s said that due to St. Marys City Schools efforts, they’ve been able to increase participation in their breakfast program by around 600 percent. The district has received public and private support from organizations in the area for their efforts in the matter. More information about the organization can be found online, either on SMRiders. net, or through their various social mediate pages.