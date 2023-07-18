Skip Baughman Stadium hosts firemen, bus driver training exercises

St. Marys City Schools On Bus Instructor Dave Voisard observes as Mark Knous maneuvers a bus into position as part of his training to become a school bus driver.

 Photo by Brent Melton

The parking lot of Skip Baughman Stadium was a flurry of activity on Monday morning. The St. Marys Fire Department was doing ladder truck training on one end, while on the other the St. Marys City Schools were training new bus drivers. 

“I tell you, its impressive what you have to know and do to be a bus driver, and it should be like that,” said St. Marys City Schools on Bus Instructor Dave Voisard.

