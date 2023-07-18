Skip Baughman Stadium hosts firemen, bus driver training exercises

The parking lot of Skip Baughman Stadium was a flurry of activity on Monday morning. The St. Marys Fire Department was doing ladder truck training on one end, while on the other the St. Marys City Schools were training new bus drivers.
“I tell you, its impressive what you have to know and do to be a bus driver, and it should be like that,” said St. Marys City Schools on Bus Instructor Dave Voisard.
Voisard was busy instructing Mark Knous on what he wanted him to do in the bus when I caught up with him. In order to pass state testing, Voisard said they have to do three tests; a pre-trip inspection, maneuvering the bus, and driving the bus with a test administrator.
“On a pre-trip inspection you have to identify and locate all the parts of the bus, and the test has to be done within 30 minutes,” said Voisard. He explained that the second test requires the driver to perform a series of maneuvers.
“There are six that we teach them,” explained Voisard. Some of those include parallel parking the bus on passenger and driver sides, an alley dock, and cross backing. For the driving portion, Voisard said they cover everything the driver will do during their regular duties. “We have to do rail crossings, student pickup and drop off, there’s a lot to do.”
“You want our kids safe, so you have to do a lot of things to become a bus driver,” said Voisard. He said that driving a bus isn’t just a job, but that it does a lot for the school district and the community at large.
“Kids remember their bus driver. Right now we have four in training, which all four are doing awesome. We want to get them licensed before the school year start,” said Voisard. He said that the district currently has a full roster of full-time drivers, but that having substitutes is extremely important. “Last year we were ere ally hurting.”
As far as training, Voisard said there is a minimum of 12 hours that students have to complete, but that the trainees will be well over that minimum by the time they’re done training.
“The hardest part is that before they can drive, they have to have a permit,” said Voisard. He explained that in order to get a permit a person has to pass a general knowledge test, passenger test, air-brake test, and a bus test.
“It’s all electronic at the BMV in Lima and you have to get 80 percent to pass. That is not easy, you have to have a lot of knowledge,” said Voisard. Once the student has the permit. Voisard said that they can start training with districts like St. Marys. He said that typically the pre-trip inspection is the hardest thing to learn, but that after that, there is only one thing more important.
“Once you’ve got that, your maneuvers come, and your seat time and getting ready. The more seat time you have, the better you become,” said Voisard.