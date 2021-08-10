Weddings can be a stressful time but two sisters in St. Marys are there to make it easier.
Wedding Design & Rental, at 120 S. Front Street in St. Marys, is owned by Ashley Hullinger and Leslie Nale and they have years of experience in the wedding industry.
“We have a lot of inventory that we needed to store somewhere and we wanted to be able to have a place to sit down and talk to brides because it’s a lot of planning and showing brides what we have as far as determining what they want from us for their wedding,” said Hullinger. “It’s been super beneficial to have this.”
Hullinger said that because many brides are visual, having a storefront to hold consultation meetings is a huge plus.
“So many brides are visual so when you show them a picture, they’ll say, ‘Oh yeah, that looks nice.’ But when we can actually set up a design or example on our table … it’s been very nice,” she said. “We do all of our consult meetings and follow-up meetings here.”
