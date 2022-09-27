The Silent Watch was held on Sunday at Memorial Park in order to honor the many veterans that commit suicide each day within the United States of America.
The event was organized by the VFW Post 9289 for the second year in a row, with the intention to raise awareness of the 19 suicides of veterans each day that occur within the country. VFW Post Canteen Manager Kristina Smith was thankful for the many people that came along to show their respects.
“It’s the second year of it, it’s been a good turnout,” said Smith about the participation and visitation of people that came along this year. The weather remained dry, despite some worries about it messing with the event. “We had a little bit of sprinkles, but nothing too bad. It’s better than what I thought it was going to be.”
Many different people came to gather to help bring this event to life, consisting of the VFW District Auxiliary President, past district president and commander, the Boy and Girl Scout troops within the county, and other veteran organizations within Auglaize County. Each group had a hand in bringing the event together and bring attention to the issue mentioned.
“It’s been a wonderful gather of our whole VFW district coming together,” said Smith about the event. Collaboration between the veteran organizations does occur often, but she did note some that were able to come to the symbolic event. “We even have some American Legion people here. Chained Eagles came and help stand guard.”
The event had went on all day, with people guarding the casket with a flag draped over it in 15 minute intervals. The event went on for around eight hours, with a small ceremony held at the end to finish the day off.
The VFW Post wanted to make sure that people were informed about the issue due to the high numbers, which is said to be around 19 day currently. They do this by making sure that actual names and faces are put to the statistic and show the real world effect it has.
“We have the walkways lined up with veterans that have committed suicide that the VFW has gotten permission to use their pictures and information just to bring awareness to veteran suicide,” said Smith. While the situation has gotten better, according to her, it is still a serious problem. “It used to be 22 a day, and we still call it 22 a day, but it’s down to 19 a day. That’s three less, but still 19 too many.”
It used to be common that a veteran wasn’t able to speak about their issues with other people, whether that included a professional to members of their own friends and family. Smith thinks that it should change, encouraging people who are shutting themselves off to open up.
“They need to know that there are people out there willing to be there for them, to talk to them, that it’s okay to go and get help,” stated Smith. “It’s never okay to take your life. Never okay, because your family is going to be the one that deals with that.”
The event concluded with the Boy Scouts folding the flag to Taps, as well as 21 Volley done by the VFW Color Guard near the end. Miller Funeral Homes, who provided the casket for the event, made sure to take it back with the help of the Boy Scouts.
More information about veteran suicide, it’s various helplines about the post itself can be found at their Facebook page at Facebook.com/ VFW9289, or through the organizations website at VFW.org.