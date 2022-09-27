Silent Watch Photo

The local Boy Scout Troops helped with the Silent Watch on Sunday, helping guard the casket meant to honor the veterans that commit suicide each day within the United States.

 By Skyler Mitchell

The Silent Watch was held on Sunday at Memorial Park in order to honor the many veterans that commit suicide each day within the United States of America.

The event was organized by the VFW Post 9289 for the second year in a row, with the intention to raise awareness of the 19 suicides of veterans each day that occur within the country. VFW Post Canteen Manager Kristina Smith was thankful for the many people that came along to show their respects.

