The Auglaize County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday that it will be utilizing standardized winter road condition advisory levels to inform the public about general conditions of roadways throughout the county during a winter storm, especially in the rural areas.
Localized geographical areas within the county may experience better or worse road conditions than those listed in each advisory level.
The sheriff's office is asking the public to monitor weather forecasts and/or information broadcast over or printed in local media outlets before they determine whether to venture out on the roadways. The public is also asked not to call the sheriff's office to make general inquiries about road conditions.
There are three levels for road conditions.
Level 1 is an advisory that roadways are hazardous because of accumulated snow or ice and may become slippery in spots. The public is asked to drive cautiously if they venture outside.
Level 2 advisory consists of hazardous roadways from blowing and driftiny snow and/or ice cover, and only those who believe it is necessary to drive should be on the roadways. The public is asked to contact their employer to determine if they should report to work.
Level 3 advisory means that roadways are coded to all non-emergency travel because of extremely hazardous conditions. No one should be on the roadway unless it is absolutely essential to travel. Those operating vehicles on the roadway for non-emergency reasons may be subject to arrest.